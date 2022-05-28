Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the April 30th total of 569,100 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.10.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

