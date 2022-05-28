Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

