H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRUFF shares. CIBC increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

