Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

HBM opened at C$7.41 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.12.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4550708 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

