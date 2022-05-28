Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hudson Global stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

