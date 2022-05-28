Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.83.
H has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $165,937.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,018.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,145 shares of company stock worth $800,650. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 631.19 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
