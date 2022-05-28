IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.07.
Several research firms have commented on IAC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
NASDAQ IAC opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 577.51 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $163.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.