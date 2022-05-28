Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.75 ($13.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.87) to €12.60 ($13.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $55.47.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

