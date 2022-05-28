Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Up 96.6% in May

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iberdrola has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.87) to €12.60 ($13.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.75 ($13.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

