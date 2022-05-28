ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $227.30 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $199.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.