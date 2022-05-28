IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Head to Head Contrast

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences -170.82% -19.08% -14.92% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -43.50% -40.52% -31.01%

89.8% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences $27.94 million 14.94 -$49.76 million ($1.47) -7.35 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $484.14 million 5.70 -$167.87 million ($1.33) -12.84

IDEAYA Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEAYA Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IDEAYA Biosciences has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDEAYA Biosciences and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 8 9 0 2.53

IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.93%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.45, suggesting a potential upside of 72.44%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It's pipeline include, pimavanserin, under phase 3 development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and negative symptoms of schizophrenia; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog, under phase 3 development for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic, under phase 2 development for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor, under phase 1 development for treating schizophrenia and cognition in Alzheimer's. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

