IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

IGMS opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

