iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 231,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,791. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $41.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.84.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eyal Lalo bought 390,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,583.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 50.1% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

