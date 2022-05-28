Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the April 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.2546 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($26.43) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.51) to GBX 1,780 ($22.40) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,250 ($28.31) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

