Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Down 38.3% in May

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the April 30th total of 44,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 245,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,092. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

