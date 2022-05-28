Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Up 90.3% in May

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NDVAF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

