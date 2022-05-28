Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Indivior has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

INVVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

