Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Indivior has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

INVVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Indivior (Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

