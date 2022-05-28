Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAX remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

