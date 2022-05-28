Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.00.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ingredion by 996.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.