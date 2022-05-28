InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INNV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.63 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.51. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

