InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.84% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 1,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,109. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.17.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

