Insider Buying: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases 130,531 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 130,531 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,075.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,805,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092,714.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15.

Shares of NYSE HRT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,777. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $475,518,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $12,935,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at $26,621,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

