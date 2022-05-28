Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,164.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$936,494.01.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,878.25.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$303,021.50.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26.

TSE NOA traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.34. 85,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$489.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.29. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$14.75 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.