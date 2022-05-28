Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,445,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,672,020.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,878. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

