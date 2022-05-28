Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 11,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,040,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting 6.14. 194,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,808. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of 5.28 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of 13.92.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 19.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James cut their price objective on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

