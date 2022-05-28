Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.09, for a total transaction of 12,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,264,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded up 0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 194,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,808. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is 13.92. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of 5.28 and a 1-year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

