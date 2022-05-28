Insider Selling: Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Major Shareholder Sells 4,236 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25.

Shares of CHK stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,787,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,486,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

