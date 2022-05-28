Insider Selling: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GNK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

