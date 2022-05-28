Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,209 shares in the company, valued at $334,482,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $1,307,400.00.

MRNA traded up $11.86 on Friday, reaching $147.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,538,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,198. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average is $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

