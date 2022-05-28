Insider Selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells 6,494 Shares of Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $137,997.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RBB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $414.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.