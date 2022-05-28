Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,000.

Robin Sheremeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total transaction of C$535,000.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

Shares of TECK.A stock traded up C$1.65 on Friday, hitting C$57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.22. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

