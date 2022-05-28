Insider Selling: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$530,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$636,000.

Robin Sheremeta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 26th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total transaction of C$535,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 19th, Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.00, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

Shares of TECK.A stock traded up C$1.65 on Friday, hitting C$57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.22. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$28.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.