Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells 3,600,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $51,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,007,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,641,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Investment Dining G also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 945,536 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $13,511,709.44.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92.
Shares of TOST stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $16.52. 4,242,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $69.93.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toast by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Toast (Get Rating)
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
