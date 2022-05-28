Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15.
Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.