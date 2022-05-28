Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.