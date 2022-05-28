Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 36.4% in May

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

