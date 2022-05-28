International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:IMAQR opened at $0.04 on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.