Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/27/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

5/10/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.30) to €2.90 ($3.09). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €2.30 ($2.45) to €2.00 ($2.13). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a €2.15 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3.70 ($3.94) to €3.20 ($3.40). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 645,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,215. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

