Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 984 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $16.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.48. 2,931,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,841. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.51 and its 200 day moving average is $523.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

