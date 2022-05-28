Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.41.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $1,586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 538,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,216,000 after buying an additional 268,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $229.16 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $206.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.85 and a 200-day moving average of $294.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

