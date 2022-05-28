Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Inventiva stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 5,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Inventiva by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Inventiva by 408.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

