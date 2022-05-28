Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Update

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 573.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 246,249 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4,809.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period.

PLW opened at $31.92 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

