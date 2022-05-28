Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMT opened at $23.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $26.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.