Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

