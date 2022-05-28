Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KBWR opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $70.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,302,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 417.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter.

