Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the April 30th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.94 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
