Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of PSCF traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $64.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
