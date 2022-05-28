Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in May

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of PSCF traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

