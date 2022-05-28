Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

