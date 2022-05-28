Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $14.17.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (Get Rating)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
