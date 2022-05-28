Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 28th (AMZN, GBCI, HEI, HWKN, LLNW, LND, LSPD, LYEL, MBCN, MRKR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 28th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga. “

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

