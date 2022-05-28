Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 28th (ACU, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, CULP, ECOL, ENZ, HTBX, IDN, JAGX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 28th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Acme United Co alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.