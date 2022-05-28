Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 28th (ACU, BSQR, BWEN, CALA, CULP, ECOL, ENZ, HTBX, IDN, JAGX)

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 28th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.