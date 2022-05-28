Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $38.54. 2,108,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,358,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

