INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INVO Bioscience is a medical device company, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It engages in the development and manufacture of its lead product, INVOcell, a novel medical device used in infertility treatment that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development in the woman’s vaginal cavity. The company was founded by Claude Ranoux, MD, a noted expert in the field of reproductive health, infertility and embryology. INVO Bioscience focuses on selling its product to IVF centers and physicians through distributors, as well as directly to physicians in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. “

INVO has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

INVO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 23,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. INVO Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth $29,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

